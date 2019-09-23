VIU hosting first Nanaimo-Ladysmith all-candidates’ meeting

Bob Chamberlin, NDP, top left; Michelle Corfield, Liberal Party; John Hirst, Conservatives; and Paul Manly, Green Party; are the four confirmed partipants for an all-candidates’ meeting at VIU this Thursday, Sept. 26. (Photos submitted)

Candidates will try to appeal to the youngest generation of voters this week at the first Nanaimo-Ladysmith all-candidates’ meeting.

Vancouver Island University announced today that it has finalized details of a federal election debate to be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Malaspina Theatre. The debate is being co-hosted by VIU’s political studies department and the VIU Students’ Union.

Confirmed participants, according to a VIU press release, include Bob Chamberlin of the NDP, Michelle Corfield of the Liberal Party, John Hirst of the Conservatives and Paul Manly of the Green Party.

“During the debate, audience members will get the chance to watch Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates face off on issues that are important to them, and submit questions of their own for consideration,” the release notes.

There will also be a meet-and-greet for students at VIU’s upper cafeteria from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

RELATED: VIU students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

Two weeks later, Oct. 10, the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce will be holding a candidates’ forum at the Beban Park social centre.

Chamberlin, Corfield, Hirst and Manly are confirmed participants for that debate, which will get underway at 7 p.m. following a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to submit questions leading up to the chamber forum can e-mail info@nanaimochamber.bc.ca.

The federal election is Oct. 21. In addition to the four aforementioned candidates, other candidates in Nanaimo-Ladysmith include Jennifer Clarke of the People’s Party of Canada, Brian Marlatt of the Progressive Canadian Party, James Chumsa of the Communist Party, and Geoff Stoneman, independent.

RELATED: Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates ‘disappointed’ with prime minister over blackface

RELATED: Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidates try to chart a path to victory

RELATED: Federal election campaign underway in Nanaimo-Ladysmith

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter