Federal candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding presented their platforms and answered questions during a forum at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Oct. 10. From left are Allan Duncan of the Peopleâ€™s Party of Canada, Robert Mellalieu of the Green Party, Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberal Party, Jesse Reiger of the Libertarian Party, Joan Phillip of the New Democratic Party and Dan Albas of the Conservative Party.
VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy
Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of four of six candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding. People’s Party of Canada candidate Allan Duncan and Libertarian Party candidate Jesse Regier could not be reached.
Dan Albas – Conservative Party
Robert Mellalieu – Green Party
Mary Ann Murphy – Liberal Party
Joan Phillip – NDP
