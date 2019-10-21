UPDATE: Polls now closed for Canada’s 2019 federal election

Results will be coming in for B.C. throughout the night

UPDATE: Polls are now closed across the province. Check out our story following the results for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon and B.C. as they come in.

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time.

*NOTE: Although voters in the provincial election were able to vote at any convenient polling station, federal election rules mean you must vote at your designated station. Your station can be found on your voting information card, mailed out to registered voters in the weeks before the election, or by searching your address online at Elections Canada.

Agassiz Agricultural Hall

6800 Pioneer Avenue

Harrison Mills Community Hall

1995 School Road

Harrison Hot Springs Memorial Hall

290 Esplanade Avenue

Who is running in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon?

Elaine Wismer, Marxist-Leninist: No questionnaire or video is available for Wismer.

Brad Vis, Conservative: Check out his live video interview and questionnaire with the Abbotsford News here.

Jati Sidhu, Liberal: Read his questionnaire and find out why there is no video interview with the Abbotsford News here.

Michael Nenn, NDP: Check out his live video interview and questionnaire with the Abbotsford News here.

John Kidder, Green: Check out his live video interview and questionnaire with the Abbotsford News here.

Nick Csaszar, People’s Party of Canada: Check out his live video interview and questionnaire with the Abbotsford News here.

Want to hear what each of the candidates had to say about Agassiz and Harrison specific issues? Read our coverage of the Harrison Mills all-candidates meeting, and check out the questionnaires submitted by the six candidates to the Agassiz Harrison Observer.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

