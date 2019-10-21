The future is Green: South Island student vote unanimously on Green Party

All indicators from the 2019 Student Vote mock election suggest the future of federal politics on Vancouver Island is Green.

Students who voted in their parallel election on Friday for the 43rd national election put the Green Party in power for Victoria, Saanich-Gulf Islands, Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich and Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

Results of Friday’s Student Vote Canada 2019 parallel election were released Monday and 1.1 million elementary and secondary school students voted for a Liberal minority government and an NDP opposition.

Central middle school led all schools in the Victoria election riding in terms of voters with 493, ahead of Oak Bay High’s 472 voters, and Vic High’s 426.

Victoria riding schools elected first-term Green Party candidate Racelle Kooy with 1,408 votes over NDP candidate Laurel Collins who earned 1,322. From there it was a stark drop off to the Liberals (376) and Conservatives (292). Housing advocate and democratic independent David Shebib of Saanich earned 65 votes.

Students in the Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich riding elected Green candidate David Merner as their MP with 2,348 votes, capturing 39.4 per cent of the riding’s student vote. Next was NDP Randall Garrison with 1,656. Green leader Elizabeth May ran away with the Saanich-Gulf Island riding, winning 3,926 votes to NDP candidate Sabina Singh’s 1,473.

The 1,167,110 Student Vote votes came from 7,747 schools across Canada and represented all 338 federal ridings.

The biggest upset in the student vote is the Green Party surge from two seats to 28 and a Green Party share of 18.2 per cent of the popular vote.

According to the students, the Liberal Party (22.3 per cent of popular vote) win 109 seats and the right to form a minority government with Justin Trudeau getting the win in his riding of Papineau. The NDP would form the official opposition at 24.8 per cent of the popular vote, 98 seats (Jagmeet Singh takes the student-elected MP seat in Burnaby South).

The student NDP vote carves into the Conservative prediction polls, leaving the Conservative Party with 25 per cent of popular vote but only 94 seats (Andrew Scheer takes his student-elected seat in Regina—Qu’Appelle).

Oak Bay High voted 183 votes for Kooy, to 143 for Collins and 47 for Liberal Nikki McDonald.

For full results visit studentvote.ca/canada.

