Steady line of voters at Duncan polling station

Hailey Agnew leaves the polling station at Cowichan Community Centre after she voted in the federal election on Monday. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Ryanna Rowling wants to see a change in the way in which the nation is governed.

Leaving the polling station at the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan Monday afternoon after voting in the federal election, Rowling said she feels that so many things are just not working these days in Canada.

“My kid is going to university so I’d like to see tuition fees lowered, the cost of living going down and minimum wages rise,” she said.

“I think we need to see some real change.”

Voters braved the rain to form a steady stream at the polling station that organizers say started shortly after the polls opened at 7 a.m.

RELATED STORY: POLLS NOW OPEN IN CANADA’S 2019 FEDERAL ELECTION

Polls close at 7 p.m. and one organizer reminded people that they should be voting at the polling stations in which they are registered.

“So far, I have had to turn away about 50 per cent of the people that came to my voting booth and I told them they had to go where they are registered,” she said.

“Some had just a short time to vote so I’m concerned they never had a chance to get to their voting stations.”

Hailey Agnew, an early childhood teacher who is voting in her second federal election, said she voted for the candidate and party that best represents her principles.

She said one of her biggest issues is that she wants to see a universal and government-supported child-care system set up across the country.

“I’m also pro-immigration and pro-refugee and I hope that whichever party wins this election will be as well,” Agnew said as she left the polling station.

Craig, who declined to give his last name, said he voted for the party that be believes is the most fiscally responsible.

“We can’t continue to put the country into debt,” he said.

“I spent some time reflecting upon the last government and whether they delivered on their promises and I found it lacking in a lot of different ways. A lot of promises were made, like introducing proportional representation, but the government has a way of saying one thing and doing another.”

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter