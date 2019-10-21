Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Nelson until 7 p.m. Your voter card will tell you where to cast your ballot.

Who is running in Kootenay-Columbia?

• Wayne Stetski, NDP

• Rob Morrison, Conservative

• Robin Goldsbury, Liberal

• Abra Brynne, Green

• Trev Miller, Animal Protection

• Rick Stewart, People’s Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

