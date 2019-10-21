Parksville Qualicum Beach voters hit the polls

Voters line up at the Parksville Community Centre to cast their ballot on Oct.21 - Cloe Logan photo

Voting continues in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, with polling stations running along smoothly.

Lines at the Parksville Community Centre are short, with voters going in and out of the polls in under ten minutes as of mid-day. Twenty different poll stations are set up within the centre.

Some of the biggest issues concerning voters today seemed to be climate and housing.

“We felt like we should be doing this,” said 26 year-old Crystal Mcintosh.”We’re Canadians, we have the right to vote, we might as well, a lot of people can’t, so we should be doing it.”

Linda Parker, who is 58, said climate is her main prioirity this election, along with the distribution of wealth.

“It trickles all the way from corporate greed all the way to lack of money for students, for education, for arts, for homeless,” she said. “I know eventually my voice is going to be heard.”

Trevor Macdonald, 48, brought up housing and jobs as factors affecting his vote.

“Housing is a huge thing here, and jobs too,” he said. “I want my vote to be heard — in the past I haven’t voted that much.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m. across British Columbia.

