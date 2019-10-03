North Island-Powell River all-candidates debate set for Campbell River

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates debate for the North Island-Powell River riding on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Tidemark Theatre will be the venue and five candidates have confirmed their attendance. They are NDP candidate Rachel Blaney, Green Party candidate Mark de Bruijn, Conservative candidate Shelley Downey and Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff.

The format of the evening will involve opening statements from each of the five candidates, then pre-selected questions from the moderator followed by an open discussion amongst the candidates and two open mics for audience questions. The debate will then conclude with closing statements from each of the candidates.

Doors to the venue open at 6 p.m..