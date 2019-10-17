NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to campaign in Port Alberni

Singh joins Courtenay-Alberni candidate for rally to kick off final weekend before election

Jagmeet Singh touts affordable housing during a campaign stop at the Coast Bastion Hotel in Nanaimo on Sept. 26, 2019. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will start his final weekend of campaigning before Monday’s election in Port Alberni.

Singh will appear at a rally alongside Courtenay-Alberni candidate Gord Johns in the central Vancouver Island riding starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Johns’s campaign office.

“I’m so excited to feel the energy of the campaign in Port Alberni,” Singh said in a statement.

Johns, the NDP MP incumbent, is in a neck-and-neck fight with Conservative candidate Byron Horner, with the margin between the two too tight to call, according to some political polls.

Other candidates also vying for seats in Courtenay-Alberni include Liberal Jonah Gowans, Green Party’s Sean Wood and Marxist-Leninist candidate Barbara Boleyn.

This will be Singh’s second visit to Courtenay-Alberni during the election campaign, following a roundtable with Johns and Courtenay residents on Sept. 26. Singh is the only leader of the three major parties to visit the riding during this election campaign.

Johns’s office is located at the corner of Roger Street and 10th Avenue in Port Alberni.