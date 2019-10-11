Meet Your Candidates: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford hopefuls talk about the issues

Ahead of 43rd federal election, the Goldstream News Gazette asked your candidates what they believe the biggest issues are facing the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding and Canada as a nation. Here are their responses.

Rhonda Chen (PPC)

Alana DeLong (Conservative)

Alana DeLong

Born in Nelson, B.C., and raised in the Okanagan and Victoria, Alana DeLong now resides on Thetis Island in the southern Gulf Islands with her husband and two dogs. She is a former four-term Alberta MLA, who served her constituents in Calgary during a fourteen-year period of unprecedented economic growth and stability. A constant voice for job growth and economic opportunity, she chaired the Alberta delegation at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region, ultimately becoming the organization’s vice-president. DeLong believes financial responsibility in government benefits all citizens.

“I am running because the current federal Liberal government is doing irreparable damage to our country and our children’s future,” said DeLong. “Now is the time to stop the damage and work towards a better, Conservative government for our country.”

Alana offers a proven track record as a Conservative legislator who gets things done and will be your effective, experienced voice in Ottawa.

Alana is a devoted constituency-first representative with strong connections that will help her give our district, our Island, and all of British Columbia a solid voice in a Conservative federal government.

Blair Herbert (Liberal)

Blair Herbert

This riding is geographically large and demographically diverse. From conversations with constituents, the issues are equally diverse. Key issues include the environment, food security and the economy, from the perspective of lifting people from poverty and ensuring families, particularly children, have the best start in life possible. Adapting to climate change and reversing its impacts are of utmost importance.

In Langford, these issues are equally important, but I have learned transportation is also top of mind. The Liberal government has contributed to improvements at the McKenzie Interchange and I would explore other opportunities to remove transportation as a barrier to employment. Exploring rail would be on my agenda, to both improve transportation and lessen the load on the environment.

Nationally, the environment and the economy are the key issues. I have said on many occasions, these two issues are not mutually exclusive; rather, they are practically joined at the hip. As your MP, I would view all policies and initiatives through the lens of both the economic and environmental impact. The Liberals have created a strong economy and have done more for the environment than any political party in Canada’s history. We cannot afford to go backwards on these files.

Lydia Hwitsum (Green)

Lydia Hwitsum

Health, housing and the climate crisis are some of the biggest issues facing our riding and the rest of Canada. Over the past few decades, the federal government has withdrawn from some sectors and failed to keep pace with changing and expanding needs in others.

As your Green Member of Parliament, I will work hard to ensure action on the pressing issues here at home and will work with other Green MPs and across party lines as a force for real change at the federal level. We will work to expand Medicare to include Pharmacare for everyone, and free dental care for low-income Canadians; ensure that everyone has a family doctor; prioritize expansion of mental health and rehabilitation services; improve health care Indigenous peoples; and treat the opioid crisis as a health-care issue.

The Green Party platform includes policies to ensure safe and affordable housing for all. And with our bold and comprehensive plan to address the climate crisis, we will phase out fossil fuels, transition to renewable energy, and ensure a just transition for workers to green jobs, addressing the real climate threats to our region and ensuring a livable future for our children and grandchildren.

Alistair MacGregor (NDP)

Alistair MacGregor

Climate change is the defining issue of our century and how we respond will determine the survival of future generations. New Democrats have a plan to meet science-based reduction targets of GHG emissions, stop the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion, and immediately end subsidies to fossil fuel companies; instead investing in clean-energy initiatives.

Many people in our communities are struggling to find housing, provide healthy food for their families, and pay for prescription medications. The NDP’s New Deal for People has a real plan to grow our economy and make life more affordable by investing in head-to-toe health care and prescription drug coverage for everyone, fixing the housing crisis, and making sure families have access to quality, affordable childcare.

Over the last four years I have been honoured to represent you in the House of Commons. As a dad of three, I am committed to building the country of our dreams, where no one is left behind.

I urge you to look at my record at alistairmacgregor.org.

On October 21st please vote to send me back to Ottawa so I can ensure we address the climate crisis, and invest in health care, housing, and what we need to build a better future.

Robin Morton Stanbridge (Christian Heritage Party)

Election day is Oct. 21 with advance polls open Oct. 11 to 14. Find more information on how to vote by clicking on the link below.

READ MORE: Here’s how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

READ MORE: Meet your candidates

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter