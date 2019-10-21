LIVE RESULTS: Voters choose 23rd Prime Minister to lead Canada

Millions of Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the nations Prime Minister to lead for the next four years.

Millions of Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the nations Prime Minister to lead for the next four years.

In B.C., 42 Members of Parliament will earn seats in the House of Commons chosen from roughly 200 candidates in their various local ridings.

To earn the country’s leadership, save for the possibility of a coalition government, an electoral party will have to win a minimum of 170 seats.

Otherwise, Canada will be led by a minority government – a result that’s only happened 13 times in the nation’s history.

Black Press Media will be updating the interactive map below as Elections Canada confirms riding results across B.C. and Alberta. To find full local coverage, check out one of our 72 Black Press Media newsrooms.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.