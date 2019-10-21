LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

The Liberals are projected to win the most seats in Canada. But will they get a majority or minority?

Black Press Media will be updating the interactive map below as Elections Canada confirms results in B.C. and Alberta.

Ridings will be shaded in gray until a winner is declared.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t=”InfogramEmbeds”,d=e.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(“script”);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,”infogram-async”);

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.