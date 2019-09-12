Let the federal election campaign begin

There are five candidates, so far, running in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially dropped the writ on Wednesday morning, calling for a Canadian general election on Oct. 21.

In the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Liberal candidate Jati Sidhu will attempt to defend his seat against four challengers (there could be more as candidates can declare up until 21 days before the election).

At this time Conservative Brad Vis, Green Party candidate John Kidder, People’s Party of Canada’s Nick Csaszar and the NDP’s Michael Nenn have all declared.

The following is a brief introduction of the candidates, in alphabetical order:

Nick Csaszar

People’s Party

Csaszar is a building consultant and advisor in Mission.

He is a former president of the Mission Soccer club, and has organized the Mission Food Centre’s New Years’ Eve Dinner and Dance fundraiser. In Merritt, he was involved with the Kinsmen Club and fire service. He has never run for office before.

John Kidder

Green

Kidder, a resident of Ashcroft (and sometimes Vancouver), has had many careers including small business start up and owner in computer software, inventor, farmer, and more.

He was one of the founders of the Green Party of BC, the first Green party in North America, in 1983. He is married to party leader Elizabeth May.

Michael Nenn

NDP

Nenn, a resident of Mission since 2012, is no stranger to the campaign trail having run for council in Mission in 2018 and 2014.

Nenn volunteers as a Parent Advisory Chair at his children’s school and has also held many positions within the local NDP executives, both provincial and federal.

Jati Sidhu

Liberal

Sidhu is the current MP in the riding and is seeking reelection.

He has lived and worked in the area since coming to BC in 1974 and has raised three children.

Before being elected, Sidhu has worked as a farmer and then a building contractor.

He is excited to continue working with the Liberal party.

Brad Vis

Conservative

Vis was raised in Matsqui and has deep roots in the Fraser Valley.

His professional background includes communications, public relations and policy development. Vis has been the communications and forward planning advisor to Abbotsford MP Ed Fast.

He is married and has one son.

According to the Elections Canada website, the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding has a total population of 94,825 – 63,744 of them are registered voters. The riding includes Mission, areas of Abbotsford as well as Agassiz, Harrison, Lillooet, Lytton, Cache Creek and Ashcroft.

All-candidates meetings have already been scheduled in places like Mission, although none have been set yet for Agassiz or Harrison Hot Springs.

