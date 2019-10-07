Last chance to grill the candidates is Wednesday at the Cultural Centre

Questions can be submitted in writing, on Twitter, or at the microphone

Decided who to vote for yet, Chilliwack?

Voters will be heading to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Wednesday night for the last all-candidates’ forum of the 2019 federal election campaign.

Questions for candidates can be submitted to organizers in writing prior to the start of the forum, or in the first 10 minutes of intermission, as well as through Twitter with the hashtag #ChilliwackVotes2019.

The candidates for Chilliwack-Hope will each be given five minutes to explain their platform at the outset before the Q&A portion begins.

Citizens will be also lining up at the microphone to ask clear, short questions from the floor, and candidates will have 90 seconds to answer.

Questions for this event must be directed at one specific candidate, and must be asked within a minute, with no followup questions, or speeches.

The candidates’ forum is being presented by the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event runs until 9:30. The society decided in a 2015 by a vote of its directors that it would host “neutral forums” for all municipal, provincial and federal elections.

Admission is by donation, and any funds will be directed to the Angel Fund, which makes children’s arts and crafts classes at the Cultural Centre available to local young people who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend.

All-Candidates Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

