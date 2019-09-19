‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

Justin Trudeau, now the prime minister of Canada, appears in dark makeup on his face, neck and hands at a 2001 “Arabian Nights”-themed party at the West Point Grey Academy, the private school where he taught. Photo by TIME

Controversial images of Canada’s prime minister as a younger man in brownface and blackface have struck a nerve with North-Okanagan Shuswap candidate Harwinder Sandhu.

“It does hurt – I’m still in shock actually,” Sandhu told the Observer on Thursday after images surfaced showing a 29-year-old Trudeau wearing brownface at a 2001 “Arabian Nights” party, and of Trudeau in blackface makeup in his high school talent show.

“It was a dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said during an emergency news conference on the Liberal campaign plane before taking off for Winnipeg. “I’m disappointed in myself, I’m pissed off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn’t done it, but I did it, and I apologize for it.”

Sandhu first read the news about the controversial photos on Wednesday, Sept. 18, after she arrived home from work.

“First I was shocked,” Sandhu said. “I felt betrayed because regardless of my political belief – I used to believe Trudeau is much more accepting compared to previous leaders we’ve had.”

After immigrating from India to Canada in 2001, Sandhu was widowed at an early age. She moved to Vernon to be with her kids and has since remarried and raised her family. Aside from her candidacy for the North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP, Sandhu is a registered nurse and works with organizations like the BC Nurses Union to advocate for health-care workers and patients.

While she has tried to give Trudeau the benefit of the doubt, ultimately it is the years of racism she has experienced that has helped her come to terms with the news.

“Speaking for myself, you develop a thick skin,” Sandhu said. “That’s what I try to teach my daughters – don’t take it personal.”

After reading the comments below articles about the controversy, she is devastated to see people writing to say there are other problems that politicians should be focused on.

“When people say there are bigger issues, I believe this is the biggest issue,” Sandhu said. “We need to work together, we cannot do this without everybody’s help and we cannot shove this issue under the carpet.”

