Incorrect information appeared in the Oct. 3 edition of the Lake Country Calendar regarding Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Daniel Joseph.

Incorrect information appeared in the Oct. 3 edition of the Lake Country Calendar regarding Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Daniel Joseph.

Joseph is the former president of the People’s Party of Canada’s Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district association. He left that position in March 2019.

The Calendar apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.