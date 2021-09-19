Williams Lake area residents like Charlie Bourelle and Lauren Beaulieu wait their turn with dozens of others who turned out to vote in the advanced polls Monday afternoon at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. Voting Day is Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Federal election takes place Monday, Sept. 20

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls for the federal election on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents will need to check the voting information cards received in the mail or on the electionscanada.ca website to confirm where to vote.

This year none of the polling stations are being held inside schools.

In 2019, the Cariboo-Prince George riding saw a total of 55,095 people vote, 65 per cent of the 84,968 electors listed in the riding.

There are six candidates vying to represent the riding: incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal candidate Garth Frizzell, NDP candidate Audrey McKinnon, Green party candidate Leigh Hunsinger-Chang, People’s Party of Canada candidate Jeremy Gustafson and Christian Heritage Party candidate Henry Thiessen.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
South Okanagan West Kootenay early voting will be much higher when fully tallied: Elections Canada

Just Posted