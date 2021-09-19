Federal election takes place Monday, Sept. 20

Voters will head to the polls for the federal election on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents will need to check the voting information cards received in the mail or on the electionscanada.ca website to confirm where to vote.
There are six candidates vying to represent the riding: incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal candidate Garth Frizzell, NDP candidate Audrey McKinnon, Green party candidate Leigh Hunsinger-Chang, People’s Party of Canada candidate Jeremy Gustafson and Christian Heritage Party candidate Henry Thiessen.
