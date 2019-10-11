Federal Election 2019: What you need to know

Meet your candidates and more information on how to cast your ballot

The race is on with election day looming.

Four ridings encompass Greater Victoria with a grand total of 30 candidates vying for your vote in the 43rd federal election.

Five candidates are competing to represent the electoral district of Saanich–Gulf Islands. They include Ron Broda (PPC), David Busch (Conservative), incumbent Elizabeth May (Green), Sabina Singh (NDP), and Ryan Windsor (Liberal).

In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke electoral district, 10 candidates are vying for your vote, including incumbent Randall Garrison (NDP), Fidelia Godron (Independent), Jeremy Gustafson (PPC), Jamie Hammond (Liberal), Louis Lesosky (Independent), David Merner (Green), Philip New (Independent), Randall Perwarchuk (Conservative), Tyson Strandlund (Communist Party), and Josh Steffler (Libertarian Party)

In the Victoria electoral district, nine candidates are vying for your vote, including Richard Caron (Conservative), Laurel Collins (NDP), Alyson Culbert (PPC), Robert Duncan (Communist Party), Racelle Kooy (Green Party), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada), Keith Rosenberg (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada), and David Shebib (Independent).

Last, but not least, six candidates are vying for your vote in the Cowichan–Malahat–Langford riding, including Rhonda Chen (PPC), Alana DeLong (Conservative), Blair Herbert (Liberal), Lydia Hwitsum (Green), Alistair MacGregor (NDP), and Robin Morton Stanbridge (Christian Heritage Party).

Advanced polls open Friday, Oct. 11 and run until Oct. 14. Voter information cards sent by mail will provide the location of assigned polling stations in your community, as well as the hours the station is open. Voters wishing to take advantage of the advanced polls must cast their ballot at the voting station on their card. If you did not receive a card, you can still vote, find your assigned polling station online using your postal code.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot. Find a full list of acceptable identification at elections.ca.

On election day (Oct. 21), B.C. polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

