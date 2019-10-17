Federal Election 2019: QA with Conservative Party candidate Cathy McLeod

The 100 Mile Free Press asked each candidate of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding a series of three questions for this week’s federal election coverage. The first question: What makes you the best candidate? The second: What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them? And the third: How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. To ensure fairness as best we could, we’ve cut responses down if they went over 300 words.

What makes you the best candidate?

Since first elected as your member of Parliament, I am extremely proud to have delivered on the priorities of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. Nearly half a billion dollars in federal funding has been invested in strengthening each community in our riding, including in communities across the South Cariboo. I have fought hard to address the devastating softwood mill closures and reductions, advocated for the cattle industry and protected the rights of our law-abiding firearm owners. Every day in this campaign, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has been presenting a plan to put more money in your pockets and help you get ahead.

What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them?

The biggest priority is the crisis in the forestry industry. We need a strategy to support the industry itself, but also workers, their families, and communities. For industry, this means a softwood lumber agreement. For workers, we need a more responsive EI system.

How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding?

As a member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, I have always sought to be a voice for the entire riding. That is why I was the first MP to open an office to serve constituents in 100 Mile House and why I have advocated for all those impacted by the shutdowns and cutbacks in the forestry industry – for increased broadband and for law-abiding firearm owners.

I would also push for more local funding as we have since first elected.

Some key projects for 100 Mile House include: funding provided for the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail Improvement Project, their Soccer Association’s field construction or improvements to the town’s water system; or in Clinton where funding was given to the New Horizons for Seniors Program for the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #194 and the Clinton Seniors Association, and upgrading of the Clinton Memorial Hall.

