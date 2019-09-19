Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Todd Doherty Conservative

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Todd Doherty (Conservative Party)

I am humbly seeking re-election for a second term to serve friends and families in the region and bring vast experience in the private sector to my role as MP.

As an aviation executive, I was tasked with promoting regional, provincial and national passenger, cargo and tourism opportunities on the world stage.

In addition, I have authored and co-authored industry papers on regulatory challenges affecting air service development in the Canadian passenger and cargo markets.

I was honoured to be reappointed as the Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, in addition to be reappointed as Shadow Minister for the Asia-Pacific Gateway. I am also the Chair of the National Softwood Lumber Caucus and have held the position as Deputy Critic for Indigenous Affairs. I was privileged to

champion Bill C-211, An Act Respecting a Federal Framework on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Involvement in local community is also important to me. I support the local Canadian Cancer Society and various charitable organizations and have worked with at-risk youth, teaching crisis intervention and suicide prevention in cross-cultural communities. I am passionate about coaching and mentoring youth through sports. Having coached all

levels of hockey from minor to junior, I have been part of the Prince George Spruce Kings Junior

A hockey team from scouting to president, and a proud member of the Cariboo Cougars alumni.

My wife, Kelly, and I have been successful small business owners for over 20 years and have four children — Joshua, Kaitlyn, Kassi and Jordan.

