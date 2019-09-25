Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Todd Doherty Conservative

TODD DOHERTY

(CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

Todd Doherty is humbly seeking re-election for a second term to serve friends and families in the region.

Todd brings vast experience in the private sector to his role as MP.

As an aviation executive, he was tasked with promoting regional, provincial and national passenger, cargo and tourism opportunities on the world stage.

In addition, he has authored and co-authored industry papers on regulatory challenges affecting air service development in the Canadian passenger and cargo markets.

Todd was honoured to be reappointed as the Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. In addition, reappointed as Shadow Minister for the Asia-Pacific Gateway. Todd is Chair of the National Softwood Lumber Caucus and has held the position as Deputy Critic for Indigenous Affairs.

Todd was privileged to champion Bill C-211, An Act Respecting a Federal Framework on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Involvement in local community is also important to Todd.

He supports the local Canadian Cancer Society and various charitable organizations. Todd has worked with at risk youth, teaching crisis intervention and suicide prevention in cross cultural communities.

He is passionate about coaching and mentoring youth through sports. Having coached all levels of hockey from Minor to Junior, been part of the Prince George Spruce Kings Junior A hockey team from scouting to president, a proud member of the Cariboo Cougars alumni.

Todd and his wife Kelly have been successful small business owners for over 20 years. They have four children — Joshua, Kaitlyn, Kassi and Jordan.

