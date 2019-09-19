Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Heather Sapergia NDP

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Heather Sapergia – NDP

When I was in Grade 12, my history teacher said something that has profoundly influenced the way I approach life. He said, if you want to make a positive difference in life,, you need to get involved in making that difference happen.

I am a former Medical Laboratory Technologist at Northern Health and an Instructor at the College of New Caledonia. As a labour activist, I fought hard as a Regional Director of the BC Health Sciences Association to prevent accidents and reduce violence in the workplace. I have received many awards both provincially and federally for my leadership in making a difference for safer workplaces.

I raised two daughters in Prince George with my spouse Taylor. I am a keen community volunteer and have sat on several boards of non-profits, doing what needs doing. Whether it’s fostering children with complex issues, organizing meals for St. Vincent-de-Paul, assisting with the RCMP Victim Services, running summer camps for children or supporting my NDP provincial and federal riding associations, I have dedicated a good part of my life to serving others.

I understand it takes courage for government to invest in families and improve the services we need. I am fighting to make life more affordable for families, with head-to-toe health care, increase access to housing and to well-paying sustainable jobs in a new green economy, so that everyone can thrive.

