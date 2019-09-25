Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Heather Sapergia NDP

Sapergia has worked and volunteered in Prince George and been awarded for her leadership

HEATHER SAPERGIA — NDP

When I was in Grade 12, my history teacher said something that has profoundly influenced the way I approach life. He said, ‘if you want to make a positive difference in life, you need to get involved in making that difference happen.’

I am a former Medical Laboratory Technologist at Northern Health and an Instructor at the College of New Caledonia. As a labour activist, I fought hard as a Regional Director of the BC Health Sciences Association to prevent accidents and reduce violence in the workplace. I have received many awards both provincially and federally for my leadership in making a difference for safer workplaces.

I raised two daughters in Prince George with my spouse, Taylor. I am a keen community volunteer and have sat on several boards of non-profits, doing what needs doing. Whether it’s fostering children with complex issues, organizing meals for St. Vincent-de-Paul, assisting with the RCMP Victim Services, running summer camps for children or supporting my NDP provincial and federal riding associations, I have dedicated a good part of my life to serving others.

I understand it takes courage for government to invest in families and improve the services we need. I am fighting to make life more affordable for families, with head-to-toe health care, increase access to housing and to well-paying sustainable jobs in a new green economy, so that everyone can thrive.

