Federal candidates talk most pressing issues in Revelstoke

At the federal debate in Revelstoke last month, we asked the six candidates: what do you perceive to be the most important issue effecting Revelstoke today? And what measures what you take to take necessary action to address that issue?

Trev Miller, Animal Protection Party

Climate change. If we continue at our current pace we have less than 30 years before everyone starts dying. We need to end harmful business subsidies and we can take these monies from business that are not sustainable and hurting our environment and put them towards the development of new technologies and ultimately new industries to supply demands that will come in the coming decades.

Miller lives in Cranbrook, B.C. He has not canvased in Revelstoke. The federal debate on Sept. 24 was his second time in Revelstoke, ever.

Many Revelstokians asked questions during the federal debate Sept. 24. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Rick Stewart, People’s Party

It’s very fortunate that Revelstoke has a diverse economy, but logging is in bad shape. Maxime Bernier was foreign affairs minister under the Harper administration. He has a lot of experience, and I think he’s the man to get rid of the tariffs that’s put onto our wood products. For Revelstoke, I think the most important thing is the government stays the heck out of your wallet and provides opportunities for people. Energy independence and a strong thriving economy. That’s what helps all of us and I believe a Canada first policy.

Stewart lives in Nelson, B.C. He says he has spent three days in Revelstoke and has knocked on approximately 85 per cent of the homes.

Abra Brynne, Green Party

I really do think the climate crisis is the most pressing issue and we’re already feeling it across the riding. Here in Revelstoke, you’re all too familiar with mud slides on Rogers Pass. In my hometown, where I live [Nelson], we’re very vulnerable to wildfires. We’ve lost tourism dollars to the smoke the previous few years. I really do feel, we need to bring things home. We need to support the businesses here. We need to ensure the mills here get the maximum value for each tree that is getting taken out of that forest. We know the forests are not just a source of jobs, they are a critical water management tool and a critical carbon sink. We need to find ways to keep jobs here, keep value here and get maximum value for every tree that is taken out of the forest is something you are well set up to do with the three mills you have in Revelstoke. It’s also critical for Revelstoke to find ways for adequate housing. The tension between being a resort municipality and the people that live here year round, that there are ways to resolve that creatively.

Brynne lives in Nelson, B.C. She says she has spent one day so far campaigning in Revelstoke.

Rob Morrison, Conservative

When I’ve talked to people in the Revelstoke area, the number one concern is jobs. It’s jobs in the forest industry, mills, mining, which isn’t specifically here, and it’s also jobs in our energy sector. Those jobs create a huge amount of taxes. Those taxes come from corporations, that money will go towards helping the low income and middle income people. A large part of the economy here is based on tourism. Tourism are people coming from other places, they are helping you especially in the winter. Although tourism in Revelstoke is now year round. I think the most important thing here is to get the economy back on track. Get the taxes on the federal side, so we can use that to help people, especially in the lower and middle classes.

Morrison lives in Creston, B.C. He says he has visited Revelstoke twice since the federal election was announced and has knocked on approximately 1,100 doors.

Wayne Stetski, NDP

The challenges in Revelstoke, include affordable housing, lack of affordable housing. It includes ensuring we continue to improve Highway 1, particularly through the national parks but also the provincial sections in between. We need to find the right balance for protecting caribou, outdoor recreation and a vibrant forest industry. It’s all about balance in the end. When I was regional manager, we signed the first agreement to both protect caribou and lots of snowmobiling here in Revelstoke in around 2007. We need to find that right balance. In terms of climate change, I believe that the NDP has the best climate change proposal. We’re going to cut greenhouse gases by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. And achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050, but also protect jobs along the way. It’s irresponsible to talk about quitting oil and gas tomorrow without making sure there isn’t a transition to a green energy future. We must move to a green energy future. When we do the transition, and ensure there are jobs along the way, we’ve said there will be 300,000 new jobs in green energy. That includes renovating homes, geothermal, wind energy. Also includes moving to electric vehicles and building those in Canada. Collectively, we can have a much better environment. A safer environment. We must. We can also have employment and jobs along the way.

Stetski lives in Cranbrook and is the incumbent. He says he has visited Revelstoke four times since the federal election was announced and has spent roughly 50 hours knocking on doors. Stetski is the only candidate with a campaign office in Revelstoke.

Robin Goldsbury, Liberals

In my perspective, coming back to that amazing sustainable Kootenay vitality. When I say that, I know what tourism is. I’m a tourism operator. I’ve had to set up staff accommodations for my staff. There’s a lot of issues like transportation. We have a transitioning resource industry. [Other issues include] Health, access to services, urban migration, our young people leaving. Staffing. Climate change, fires, floods, mud slides. We’re on the front lines here. This all falls under that Kootenay vitality that I’m talking about. That sustainable Kootenay vitality. I think those are the biggest issues facing in Revelstoke, as well as throughout this riding. We often have big city solutions that come from the federal government and they often fall flat. They’re talking about cellphone services being expensive, we just got cell phone service throughout the riding. My point is this, our Kootenay vitality is the most important issue we’re facing.

Goldsbury is a resident of Balfour, B.C. She says she has spent five days campaigning in Revelstoke since the federal election was called.

