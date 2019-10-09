Election 2019: Mary Ann Murphy – Liberal Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy will be the Liberal Party's candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the upcoming federal election.

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

