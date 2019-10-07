MP Dan Albas speaking in the House of Commons. (Contributed)

Election 2019: Dan Albas – Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate
Next story
Nanaimo-Ladysmith Greens rally around MP and party leader

Just Posted

Most Read