Early voting and seniors debates coming to Langley ridings

When can you vote, and hear from your candidates?

The Trudeau government is looking to push three bills through Parliament in just seven months to reform election laws. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

More all candidates meetings and early voting opportunities are coming up as the federal election grows closer.

A coalition of Langley seniors groups are organizing two debates centered on issues of interest to the community’s older residents.

The debates, to be moderated by former Langley Times editor Frank Bucholtz, will cover aging in place, retirement income security, pharmacare, transportation, veterans issues, and social isolation.

The debates will be held:

• Cloverdale-Langley City riding at the Langley Senior Resources Centre at 20605 51B Ave. from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Monday, Oct. 7

• Langley-Aldergove riding from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion at 26607 Fraser Hwy. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9

Advance voting opportunities are coming up soon in both Langley ridings on Oct. 11, 12, 13, and 14.

For more information on where to vote on advance polling days, visit Elections Canada’s website at elections.ca, and enter your postal code to find your early polling place and your voting day polling place for Oct. 21, election day.

In addition, voters can cast a ballot at their Elections Canada office, including in Langley at 8948 202 Street in the Township and at 20316 56 Ave., unit 101 in Langley City, up to Oct. 15.