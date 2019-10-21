Conservative Ed Fast declared winner in Abbotsford

Victory would be longtime MP's fifth in riding

Conservative Ed Fast has been projected as the victor in the Abbotsford riding.

With about 4,000 ballots counted, Fast has been the choice of nearly half of voters.

Fast’s win would make it the fifth time he has prevailed in a federal election. Projections of his victory are based on Fast’s four previous easy victories in Abbotsford.

He claimed more than 60 per cent of the vote in his first three campaigns, but dipped to 48 per cent in 2015. But even that reduced vote total still put him 16 percentage points ahead of his Liberal rival.

More than 140 of Fast’s supporters, friends and family gathered in a large room at the Sandman Inn in Abbotsford.

They let out a large cheer when broadcasters announced Fast’s imminent victory. But while supporters cheered the solid results by local Conservatives – particularly Brad Vis in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon – they were also left disappointed as the Liberals claimed more than 150 seats to set them on course to lead a minority government.

