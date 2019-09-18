Chilliwack-Hope incumbent Conservative sums up Andrew Scheer’s election promises so far

Strahl says his party's tax credit promises designed to put more money in the pockets of Canadians

Incumbent Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl at the official opening of the new WorkBC Chilliwack centre on Sept. 12, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has been dropping tax-credit promises for the middle class for days now, and Chilliwack-Hope incumbent candidate Mark Strahl summed them all up on Wednesday.

In his first press release of the 2019 federal election campaign, Strahl highlighted several policy announcements promised if the Conservatives manage to win the election.

“This election is about choosing a Prime Minister and a government who will help Canadians get ahead,” Strahl said in the release. “Andrew Scheer has a plan: living within our means and putting more money in the pockets of Canadians.”

Among the promises are a universal tax cut, tax credits for transit and children’s activities, and Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) limit increases.

(See below for full details as outlined by Strahl.)

“More and more Canadians are falling behind or barely getting by,” Strahl said. “That’s not good enough. That’s why we need Andrew Scheer to be elected the next Prime Minister so that all Canadians can get ahead.”

According to the Elections Canada website, Strahl has two confirmed opponents so far: Arthur Green for the Green Party, and Rob Bogunovic for the People’s Party of Canada.

Candidates have until Oct. 2 to officially be confirmed, but Kelly Velonis announced recently she is the candidate for the Liberals in Chilliwack-Hope, and this week it was revealed that Vancouver resident Heather McQuillan will be running locally for the NDP.

And while it has not officially been confirmed by The Progress, rumour has it perennial local Marxist-Leninist candidate Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell will be on the ballot for her sixth straight federal election.

• READ MORE: Candidate chosen for People’s Party of Canada in Chilliwack-Hope

• READ MORE: Greens go with Green for Chilliwack-Hope in 2019

• READ MORE: Federal Liberals choose election candidate for Chilliwack-Hope

Here are the Conservative promises as outlined in Strahl’s press release:

“Universal Tax Cut

“A new Conservative government will reduce the rate of the lowest-income tax bracket with the Universal Tax Cut. The tax rate on income under $47,630 will be reduced from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent. This will allow an individual taxpayer to save as much as $440 on their taxes. A two-income couple earning an average salary would save over $850 per year.

“Green Public Transit Credit

“A new Conservative government will introduce the Green Public Transit Tax Credit to reduce the cost of public transit and put more money back in the pockets of Canadians. The Credit will be for transit passes that allow for unlimited travel within Canada on local buses, streetcars, subways, commuter trains, and ferries. Some electronic fare cards and weekly passes can be eligible if they are used on an ongoing basis. It will reduce the cost of public transit and put more money back in the pockets of Canadians.

“Children’s Fitness Tax Credit

“Parents can claim up to $1000 per child for expenses related to fitness or sports activities. Parents with children with disabilities can claim an additional $500 per child.

“Children’s Arts & Learning Tax Credit

“Parents can claim up to $500 per child for expenses related to arts and educational activities. Parents with children with disabilities can claim double the amount, up to $1,000 per child.

“Boost the Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP)

“A new Conservative government will boost the RESP, putting more money in the pockets of hard-working Canadian parents trying to save for their children’s education. Under the Conservative plan, the government’s contribution to an RESP will rise from 20% to 30% for every dollar invested up to $2,500 a year. This change will boost the maximum annual grant from $500 to $750.”

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.