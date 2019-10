Not all the results are in yet, but it's clear that Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod has been re-elected as the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, according to the Canadian Press.

She’s currently got over 40 per cent of the vote, while her closest competitor, Liberal Terry Lake is at just under 30 per cent with over 12,934 votes counted.

It’s the fourth time McLeod has been elected at the MP for the riding.

