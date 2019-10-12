Candidate Questions: Nick Csaszar – People’s Party of Canada

1. What do you feel is the biggest issue impacting Mission residents and how will you and/or your party address that?

Affordability is key. It will be tackled through proven fiscal strategies that lower the tax burden for all people and lower costs on items such as fuel, cellphones, and groceries by eliminating taxation and regulatory barriers that drive costs upwards and only protect corporations. These barriers are unfair and must be removed.

Housing affordability is huge. It will be improved by easing housing demand, so easing the upward price surge, by admitting fewer immigrants with an emphasis on economic immigrants that are in demand and can contribute most to our countries needs. Forty per cent of the 350,000 we admit each year are sent to the GTA and Metro Vancouver.

According to industry sources, as much as $220,000 of the cost to build a new residential unit in some jurisdictions in Canada is in the form of provincial and municipal regulation. The provinces and municipalities will be pressured to reduce this unfair burden on home buyers.

2. What do you feel is the biggest national issue in the federal election and how will you and/or your party address that?

Canadian sovereignty is at stake, economic, political, and social; and global agendas have overshadowed nation rights and individual freedoms. There has been a steady loss of economic stability, cohesion, and rights of individual beliefs and speech. Global players – especially multinational corporations and the UN – have more and more say in our affairs and Canadians are made powerless to stand up to it.

Bad agreements such as the UN Compact on orderly migration need to be torn up. We are giving up our right to decide what corporations can do within our borders and our rights to refuse entry to anyone that chooses to come here. Bad treaties, bad agreements, and bad policies: They all need to go if we are to be independent, prosperous and, yes, free.

3. Describe for local voters why you chose to run in the election and what attributes/ideas you bring.

Issues around affordability, shrinking wages and a lack of opportunities for young people have caused me to have grave concerns for the future of young families and seniors while those of us in the middle feel squeezed more and more as we support our children and our aging parents.

Everyone’s answer seems to be a different version of more of the same. This has to stop. Canadians want, and deserve, real change. I am here to fight for that, to fight for them.

I have extensive private-sector experience,. ranging from logistics to cost control, negotiations, mediation and conflict resolution.

This is backed up by a lifetime of community service through several service organizations and initiatives. I have been a resident of Mission since 1978. I know the people and the landscape well.