Candidate Questions: Jati Sidhu – Liberal

1. What do you feel is the biggest issue impacting Mission residents and how will you and/or your party address that?

– Ensuring the continued financial well-being of Mission families and seniors.

– We have cut taxes for nine million middle class Canadians and we will ensure they do not pay any federal taxes on the first $15,000 of earned income.

– We introduced the Canada Child Benefit that helped nine out of 10 families and lifted 300,000 children out of poverty. We will also create 250,000 new before- and after-school child care spaces for kids under 10.

– We launched Canada’s first National Housing Strategy: a 10-year, $55 billion investment to fight homelessness and will help more than 600,000 Canadians find an affordable place to live.

– We increased the GIS for one million seniors and will increase the OAS by 10 per cent for seniors over the age of 74 and increase the CPP survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

– A typical middle-class family of four is now $2,000 better off.

2. What do you feel is the biggest national issue in the federal election and how will you and/or your party address that?

Continued job creation and economic growth are paramount to Canada’s future well-being.

Since 2015, small business taxes were reduced from 11 per cent to nine per cent, helping to create over one million new jobs. The Government has set the framework for continued growth going forward through the negotiation of fair trade agreements with the European Union, the United States and Mexico and the 11 nations of the Trans Pacific Partnership. Providing Canadian businesses with tariff free access to over 1.5 billion consumers.

The expanded growth of the Canadian economy enables Canada to undertake local infrastructure projects; increase health care, pension and child care support; and invest in clean energy technologies. We will further our progress by cutting business taxes in half for organizations that develop environmental technologies or manufacture products that have zero emissions.

Our party has proven that both the economy and the environment are necessary components to a prosperous society.

3. Describe for local voters why you chose to run in the election and what attributes/ideas you bring.

I chose to run to support the economic growth of this community. I was proudest to have helped bring a number of infrastructure projects to this riding, including the four-laning of Lougheed Highway to Maple Ridge, and I support the Highway 1 expansion.

I have a long history in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, having lived in and contributed to this region for 45 years, most recently serving as your Member of Parliament.

It has been my honour to bring my experience and service to organizations, including the Abbotsford Police Board and University of the Fraser Valley board of directors. As a volunteer, I have helped raise funds for many organizations, including the Abbotsford Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

As a successful farmer and homebuilder, have employed local workers and suppliers and supported our local economy. It will be my pleasure to continue to represent your voice in Ottawa.