Candidate forum planned for Sooke

With less than five weeks left until Sooke residents elect their new member of Parliament to represent them in Ottawa for the next four years, there’s still opportunites to hear directly from the candidates.

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meeting on Oct. 11 at the Edward Milne Community School theatre. The debate begins at 7 p.m.

Candidates invited include Randall Pewarchuk, Conservative; David Merner, Green; Jamie Hammond, Liberal; Randall Garrison, NDP; Josh Steffler, Libertarian; Tyson Strandlund, Communist; and Jeremy Gustafson, People’s Party.

The federal election is Oct. 21.