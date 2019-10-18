Campaign brings NDP leader Jagmeet Singh through downtown Nanaimo

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes a selfie with supporters during a campaign stop in Nanaimo on Oct. 18. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

The federal New Democratic Party believes it has the momentum heading into election day.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a brief appearance out front of the Best Western Dorchester Hotel in downtown Nanaimo on Friday where he met with supporters and the party’s candidate for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, Bob Chamberlin, before boarding his campaign bus for Port Alberni.

Singh told his supporters that with just three days left before Canadians decide who will lead the country, the party feels it has momentum.

“We are feeling the rise of energy, momentum is building,” he said. “People see us as on their side. They see us fighting them. It’s amazing. It is beautiful to be a part of this.”

Singh told the crowd that people are counting on the NDP and that the party will fight for Canadians.

“When it comes down to it, people have a choice,” he said. “A government that is going to fight for them, that is going to deliver health care and affordable housing and all the things that people need.”

The NDP leader did not take any questions from the media, but Chamberlin told the News Bulletin that he can feel support swinging toward his party since the spring’s byelection.

“I’ve been knocking on a lot of doors and many people told me ‘yes I voted [Green] in protest or to send a message’ but they are now solidly back with the NDP now,” he said.

Chamberlin believes a large reason for the increased support is because of Singh. He said Singh has been exemplifying “great leadership” throughout the campaign.

“It’s a boon to all of us that are running for the NDP because he has shown very clearly that he is a leader and the best leader in this race,” he said. “We’ve known all along but he’s had the opportunity to be with Canadians and Canadians have had the opportunity to be with Jagmeet and see that he is the real deal and he is someone who, in his heart, wants the best for all Canadians.”

Election day is Oct. 21.

Other candidates in Nanaimo-Ladysmith include James Chumsa, Communist Party; Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; John Hirst, Conservatives; Paul Manly, Green Party; Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party; Geoff Stoneman, independent; Echo White, independent.

@theJagmeetSingh made an appearance in Nanaimo this morning and is on his way to Port Alberni! pic.twitter.com/fdQ2ykLMI5 — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) October 18, 2019

Follow @npescod

nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram