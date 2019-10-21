Backgrounder: The campaign for the Langley-Aldergrove riding

What were the top issues and events of the campaign that just concluded?

The Langley-Aldergrove candidates met in an all-candidates forum earlier during the campaign. (Langley Advance Times files)

Issues in Langley revolved around the economy and the environment, which were sometimes pitted against one another in the form of the contentious Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

The pipeline, bought last year by the federal government, is to be almost tripled in size to take more oil from Alberta to the Port of Vancouver for shipment overseas. The pipeline runs through northern Langley and requires rights of way through private properties in Glen Valley, near Fort Langley, and in Walnut Grove.

Environmentalists and many First Nations governments, including the Kwantlen First Nation in Langley, have strongly opposed the pipeline project as both a threat to rivers and oceans due to potential spills, and because it will increase carbon dioxide emissions. Business groups say it will be an economic boon to Canadians and create jobs and tax revenue.

The Liberals and Conservatives are both committed to building the pipeline, while the NDP has been generally opposed and Greens would cancel it outright.

Affordability and housing were also issues that came up during local all-candidates debates, a question that is still important in a community where the cost of a single-family home hovers near $1 million after a boom that lasted almost three years, which saw steep increases in price from 2015 to 2018.

Langley-Aldergrove is seeing its first election since 2004 without Mark Warawa on the ballot.

Warawa was the longtime Conservative MP, who had held his position ever since the Langley riding was split off from the old Langley-Abbotsford riding.

When Langley’s boundaries were re-drawn to create Langley-Aldergrove, Warawa took 45.5 per cent of the vote in the newly constituted riding in 2015.

READ MORE: Warawa left deep impression on community

READ MORE: 10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove candidates answer