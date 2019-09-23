All-candidates debate coming to Harrison Mills

All five candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding will be on hand to answer questions

Five candidates are running in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding so far. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The first all-candidates meeting for the federal election in the Agassiz and Harrison area will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The debate will be taking place at the Harrison Mills Community Hall (1995 School Rd). Sponsored by the Harrison Mills Community Club and Area C director Wendy Bales, the event will give residents an opportunity to question all five candidates on issues affecting the area.

The debate will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tea and coffee will be provided.

For more information, contact Bales at wbales@fvrd.ca or 778-684-0572.

So far, the Mission-Mastqui-Fraser Canyon riding has candidates from all five major parties: incumbent Jati Sidhu for the Liberals, Brad Vis for the Conservatives, John Kidder for the Greens, Nick Csaszar for the People’s Party of Canada and Michael Nenn for the NDP.

Country-wide, questions are being posed on topics like climate policy, tax cuts, health spending and veterans. What are some of the biggest issues facing the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding that you hope the candidates will address?

