Advanced voting for federal election underway

The Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre is the location for advanced voting from Friday Sept. 10 through Monday Sept. 13. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Advanced voting is underway in Williams Lake for the upcoming federal election.

An advanced polling station will be held at the Seniors Activity Centre, 176 Fourth Ave. North from Friday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents can also vote in person at the Elections Canada office at 118A First Avenue North until 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

General Voting Day takes place Monday, Sept. 20 and residents will need to check the voting card received in the mail to determine where to vote. The information is also available on the elections.ca website.

This year the schools cannot be used as polling stations, so the in-town sites are at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, Thompson Rivers University, Elks Hall, Seniors Activity Centre and McKinnon Hall at St. Andrew’s United Church.

There are six candidates vying to be the Cariboo-Prince George member of parliament.

Check out the Thursday, Sept. 9 edition of the Tribune where we asked each candidate four questions and published the answers.

