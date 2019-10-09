Advance voting begins Friday in Quesnel

The Elections Canada office in the West Park Mall is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Lindsay Chung photo

Advance voting opens this Thanksgiving weekend, with your first chance to vote coming Friday, Oct. 11.

Advance voting for the federal election is open Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at two locations: St. John the Divine Anglican Church Hall at 465 Kinchant St. (Poll No. 610) or The Lodge at 1262 Maple Heights Rd. (Poll No. 615). Your Voter Information Card, which should have come in the mail by now, will specify at which poll you should vote.

Registered voters can also vote now in person at the Elections Canada office in the West Park Mall up until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Elections Canada office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Voters must be 18 years old and must bring identification that proves their address.

One option is to bring your driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government that includes your photo, name and current address. Another option is to bring two pieces of ID that have your name, and at least one must have your current address —options include your band membership card, birth certificate, credit card statement, health card, income tax assessment, Canadian passport and utility bill. Visit elections.ca for more information about which forms of ID are accepted.

A third option if you don’t have ID is to declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.

Six candidates are confirmed for the Cariboo-Prince George riding: Tracy Calogheros (Liberal Party of Canada), Todd Doherty (Conservative Party of Canada), Mackenzie Kerr (Green Party of Canada), Michael Orr (Independent), Heather Sapergia (New Democratic Party) and Jing Lan Yang (People’s Party of Canada). General election day is Oct. 21.

For more information visit elections.ca.

