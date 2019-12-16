ZZ Top, Cheap Trick come to Victoria to kick off Canadian leg of 50th-anniversary tour

Rockers ZZ Top come to Victoria on April 29, 2020, to perform with special guest Cheap Trick. (Photo courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

ZZ Top will kick-off the Canadian leg of their 50th-anniversary tour in Victoria on April 29, 2020, with special guest Cheap Trick at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

In 1969, Billy F. Gibbons formed ZZ Top with drummer Frank Beard and bass-guitarist Dusty Hill. Fast forward five decades, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have released 15 studio albums, sold 30 million records and are still going.

On April 29, the two bands will play the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, heading to the Abbotsford Centre on May 1, then to Penticton on May 2 to play the South Okanagan Events Centre. Next on the tour will be the Sandman Centre in Kamloops on May 3 followed by the Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on May 5.

On May 6, they head to Lethbridge’s Enmax Centre for their only stop in Alberta, before heading to Saskatoon on May 9 to play the SaskTel Centre and Mosaic Place on May 10 in Moose Jaw.

The show in Victoria is all ages, tickets start at $49 and go on sale on Friday. To purchase tickets visit selectyourtickets.com.

