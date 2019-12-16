ZZ Top and Cheap Trip coming to the South Okanagan

ZZ Top wioo be returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre in May 2020 along with Cheap Trick

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top are bringing their ‘Celebration with ZZ Top’ tour to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) May 2, 2020.

On the Tres Hombres swing across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan they will be joined by special guests Cheap Trick.

ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music according to promoters: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

In 1969, Gibbons formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, both from the Dallas area.

Fifteen studio albums, 30-million record sales and five decades later, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is still going strong, playing timeless hits like La Grange, Legs, Sharp Dressed Man and Tush to audiences the world over.

The band was last in Penticton in 2009.

The B.C. tour dates also include; Victoria, Abbotsford and Kamloops from April 29 to May 5.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 20 in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849) or order online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com

