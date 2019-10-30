Zoo’s week of Halloween includes a lions and tiger show

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting a spooky celebration of crawling, slithering and roaring animals the week of Halloween.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, visitors can learn about its Halloween-themed animals amongst fall scenery and decorations.

A Fabulous Felines show, debuting on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. will allow visitors to witness Hana a Siberian tiger, as well as Boomer, Kali, and Mali – three ferocious lions in an act.

Special zoo keeper talks at 11 a.m. each day in the vivarium will allow families to explore, interact, and learn about some of the creepy crawlers and slithering snakes housed at the zoo.

It will also offer rides on its train through a spooky tunnel and aside various animal exhibits on its 120-acre facility in Aldergrove.