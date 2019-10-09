Zonnis’ music is upbeat and fun, with a small twist of debauchery

For folk music that is not boring, check out Zonnis in concert at the Sayward Heritage Hall

He has grit and she has the pipes.

Zonnis returns to the Heritage Hall Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

For those who missed their concert last year, this will be a special treat; a musical variety show mashing up folk, country, blues, soul, and more.

Andrea and Adam Zonnis are a modern troubadour family, sharing their songs and stories across the continents from Canada, the USA and Central and South America.

Andrea’s soulful, striking voice, mixed with Adam’s wit and guitar, combine to create music that is heartfelt, humorous, and poignant to the times.

Upbeat and fun, with a small twist of debauchery, their theatrical music will take you on a journey from the depths of your soul to the tip of your tongue and will delight audiences of all ages.

This is the sixth year in a row that Zonnis has been on the road (their second time in Sayward) and they do not show any signs of slowing down.

Admission is $10 per person at the door. Members $5. Children 12 and under are free. For more information phone 250-282-0134.