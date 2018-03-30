Zandhunga taking the stage Thursday night at the Av

Latin-American rhythms will featured at The Avalanche Bar and Grill this Thursday, when Zandhunga takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., April 5.

Latin-American rhythms will featured at The Avalanche Bar and Grill this Thursday, when Zandhunga takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., April 5.

With a repertoire that runs the gamut from smooth Latin-jazz to fiery salsa, Zandhunga is a versatile collective that delivers. They have released one album which features original compositions, and they have toured internationally, bringing their infectious music to happy audiences as far away as Taiwan.

On percussion and vocals is Oscar Robles Diaz from Mexico. He is backed by the bass and vocal stylings of Brittany Christina Bowman, the mesmerizing piano montunos and lush vocal harmonies of Kelly Thomas and the sweet sounds of trumpeter Jake Masri.

The band’s most recent addition is Carolina Viteri Diaz, an astounding vocalist from Ecuador/Columbia who sings in both Spanish and Portuguese. This is Diaz’s premier performance on our stage.

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the high-energy performance Zandhunga gave at last year’s Nautical Days Festival at Comox Marina Park, this is your chance to catch up. However, experiencing them in the intimacy of the jazz club setting is another experience entirely, and you won’t want to miss it. CDs will be available for purchase.

Admission to this exciting show is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Go to georgiastraightjazz.com for more info.