Zandhunga takes the stage for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Spring has officially sprung, and Georgia Straight Jazz Society invites you to celebrate the change of season by embracing the warmth and passionate spirit that so often characterizes Latin music in its many diverse forms.

Spring has officially sprung, and Georgia Straight Jazz Society invites you to celebrate the change of season by embracing the warmth and passionate spirit that so often characterizes Latin music in its many diverse forms.

On Thursday, April 4, treat yourself to a delightful evening of Latin music as the Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents Zandhunga at the Avalanche Bar and Grill, at 275 8th Street in Courtenay as part of its ongoing Thursday night jazz series.

Well-known in the Comox Valley community and beyond for their fiery renditions of Salsa classics and their sure-fire power to pack a dance floor, Zandhunga takes the jazz night as an opportunity to show other facets of its chameleon-like versatility. Expect an intimate performance and a repertoire, including Trova and Bossa nova, as well as Cumbia, Cha-Cha-Cha and traditional Mexican and Cuban styles. Prepare to be moved both by rhythm and emotion as Zandhunga takes to the stage.

Instrumentation will include nylon-string and electric guitars, bass, keyboard, saxophone, clarinet, electronic conga, and drum kit.

Zandhunga has toured internationally, sharing music with audiences as far away as Taiwan. The band is a large collective composed of musicians and dancers from many different countries. For Thursday’s concert, the lineup of musicians is as follows: Oscar Robles Diaz, Brittany Christina Bowman, Kelly Thomas, Rachel Cooper, and Beau Stocker.

Significantly, this will be a debut performance at the jazz club for Stocker, a recent and welcome addition to the Comox Valley’s music scene. A talented drum set performer, educator, and researcher, he has spent the past several years based in the United Kingdom with annual visits to Canada that have included performances with Zandhunga. With extensive travels throughout East Africa, Europe and the United Kingdom, as part of a PhD in music at the University of York (UK), Stocker’s academic research and performance careers have existed simultaneously, each fuelling the progress of the other.

Zandhunga has released one album which features original compositions. CDs will be available for purchase. For more information about the band, visit http://www.facebook.com/zandhungaband

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Come a little earlier if you plan on a good seat selection; this band is very popular, and a large turnout is anticipated. Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. You can also visit www.georgaistraightjazz.com to view the amazing calendar of shows already lined up over the next 12 months.