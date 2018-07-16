Zandhunga at Simms Park this Sunday

The lively music of Zandhunga comes to the Simms stage on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Zandhunga features Brittany Christina Bowman, Oscar Robles Diaz, Kelly Thomas, Rachel Fuller, and Carolina Viteri Diaz (in photo from left to right).

This free concert takes place at Courtenay Simms Millennium Park and is hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Expect high-energy, Latin-dance-party grooves from Zandhunga, a collective with roots in Mexico City but now based in the Comox Valley. Enjoy salsa, cumbia, cha-cha-cha & Latin-jazz. The ensemble has released one album that features original compositions and has toured internationally.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawnchair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include CYMC (youth music) on July 29, Songwriters Circle on Aug. 12, The Olsen Bros Band on Aug. 19, and Pure Petty on Aug. 26.

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.

For concert information please call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at courtenay.ca/simms