YQQ announces new Expression of Gratitude exhibit

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) has partnered with the Comox Valley Arts Council to exhibit the talents and vision of local artists with creations based on a theme related to living on Northern Vancouver Island.

The Fog Has Lifted by Bev Petersen is one of the featured works. Photo submitted

This year’s exhibit, titled Expressions of Gratitude, features 25 different works, displaying realism, abstract and non-objective forms in mixed media, graphite, oil, watercolour, acrylic and photography.

“Living on Vancouver Island, we are blessed with magical surroundings, a vibrant community and vast creativity,” states Dallas Stevenson, executive director of the Comox Valley Arts. “We are fortunate to have the Comox Airport place a high priority on showcasing the talented artists in this area.”

“It’s important to create that great first impression,” comments Fred Bigelow, CEO at YQQ. “This exhibit allows us to showcase the unique and spectacular beauty that surrounds us in the Comox Valley to the hundreds of thousands of people who pass through our airport.”

The public is welcome to view this new collection of 25 works from now until May, 2019 at the airport, or online at: https://www.comoxairport.com/yqq-art-collection