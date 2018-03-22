Young performers showcase new works in Oak Bay venue

The TD Festival of New Works is March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the CCPA Performance Hall

Canadian College of Performing Arts students prepared A Midsummer Nightâ€™s Dream late last year. March 27 and 28 they showcase new works in their Elgin Street performance hall. (File photo)

The Canadian College of Performing Arts offers a provocative and engaging showcase of music, dance, and theatre with its TD Festival of New Works March 27 and 28.

“Something that had existed only in my imagination was now being heard, and felt, by an audience,” said Julie McIsaac, director, playwright, performer, and CCPA alumna. “I’ll never forget that feeling; that I could move people, that I could make them think. It planted the seed for the exciting career I have today, creating and directing new Canadian stories.”

The two-day festival is the culmination of the CCPA Year II Mentorships Program. Students apply with a written project proposal and is paired with a faculty member to guide them through their artistic project, from preparation to incubation to the final presentation. It’s a unique opportunity for students to take a leadership role in their field, and enable their peers to do the same.

The festival is a colorful array of what the world of theatre has to offer our soon-to-be graduates. In the Mentorships Program our students become musical directors, composers, choreographers, directors, playwrights, and stage managers, but above all, creators

The TD Festival of New Works is March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the CCPA Performance Hall (1701 Elgin Road). Admission is by donation based on availability of seating. Doors open at 7 p.m.

