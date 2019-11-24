Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The annual SD 62 PACE Christmas show is a family tradition on the West Shore with a colourful reputation for serving up holiday magic for all ages.

Keeping PACE With Christmas, presented by the SD 62 Musical Theatre, is a fast-paced musical revue featuring a collection of favourite Christmas classics and carols, as well as songs from popular holiday movies including Elf, Frozen, Polar Express and The Grinch, said Sandra Webster-Worthy, artistic musical director for the PACE Musical Theatre Academy.

“It’s an awesome show this year that’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser,” she added. “Bring your little ones and pose for photos with Buddy the Elf, Frosty, Olaf, the Grinch and Kermit.”

Almost 400 PACE Musical Theatre Academy students are taking part in a show aimed at pleasing all ages, Webster-Worthy added.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

This year’s performances take place on Friday Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. There is a matinee scheduled as well on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Isabelle Reader Theatre in Spencer Middle School at 1026 Goldstream Ave.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased during rehearsal on Sundays from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Isabelle Reader Theatre, or at Westshore Centre for Learning and Training at 814 Goldstream Ave. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also call 250-391-9002 to make reservations.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter