Young performers at fundraising concert

The Comox Valley Piano Society is pleased to present local young performers in a fundraising concert on Saturday, April 28 at North Island College's Stan Hagen Theatre, at 7 p.m.

The Comox Valley Piano Society is pleased to present local young performers in a fundraising concert on Saturday, April 28 at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre, at 7 p.m.

In this fundraising concert, a group of very talented young people have been brought together to share their talents to help other youth who may not have the same opportunities to pursue their desires/goals in music/dance.

This is the second annual Young Performers Concert and promises to be as exciting and varied a program as last year.

Instrumentation includes piano, flute, viola, voice, and cello. Musical styles of the selections will range from ragtime, contemporary, classical and Broadway.

Joining the musicians this year will be some dancers from Hip Hop Coalition. Hip Hop Coalition began almost two years ago and has nearly tripled in size. This fundraiser is one of the ways the society pursues that goal.

This is going to be a dynamic concert for all ages. Help us fill the seats and raise money to give music and dance opportunities to young students.

Tickets ($5 for students, $10 for adults) will be available at the door. FMI call Donna 250-338-3299.