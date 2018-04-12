Young musicians learn to Uke ‘n Strum

Peter Luongo of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble teaches beginner ukulele lessons at the City of Langley Library as part of the library’s Uke ‘n Strum program. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Young musicians learned the basics of strumming along on the ukulele as part of the City of Langley Library’s Uke ‘n Strum program.

The classes, taught by Peter Luongo of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble, are part of the library’s playground offerings and were created to help connect the community to free learning experiences.

“It’s part of our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning initiative,” said library manager Kimberley Constable.

“So (we) have a lending collection and library experiences, as well as programs that relate to these items, such as ukuleles, Spheros, robots, green screens, makey makeys, circuit makers — that kind of thing.”

The ukuleles are provided by the Fraser Valley Regional Library and Long & McQuade.

There is still availability in the third and final session, taking place April 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. for children aged 8 to 12 and from 5 to 6 p.m. for those aged 13 and over. Registration is required. Call the library at 604-514-2850 or visit them in person at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres.

For more info on the library’s playground offerings, head to www.fvrl.bc.ca.

